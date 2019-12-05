The MVAO Mapleton Elementary celebrated American Education Week Nov. 18-22 with a number of activities.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, parents were invited to read with students in the gym and enjoy popcorn. Students wrote about what they like best about Mapleton Elementary and sent thank you notes to substitute teachers.
Keith Robinson did a special history activities in classrooms to celebrate the history of the school and education.
The Mapleton Press had the opportunity to be a special guest in the Mr. Kahl and Mrs. Eckert’s Kindergarten class as students learned more about the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.