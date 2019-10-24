This year, the Moorhead Cultural Center fall art exhibition, Celebrate the Hills, features many art types.
The exhibit’s artwork was judged by Sheila Lindsey of Moorhead, a longtime award-winning artist.
Lindsey has exhibited at many shows around the area and has been a past entrant in “Celebrate the Hills.”
The retired artist said, “I was pleased to be asked and was excited to get my fingers into the art world.”
Iowa Arts Council member Delores Dorland of Missouri Valley offered an applique and threadwork wall hanging titled “Sulfur Butterfly” that was awarded first place. She started her art career 10 years ago with watercolors.
Four years ago, Dorland went on to fabric, which used her past development of quilting and her own designs.
Duane Simmons of Onawa chose to preserve the memory of the “Castana Depot,” and in doing so, was awarded second place. Mount Rushmore was his first work of art after his father had purchased him some supplies when he was 14. He went on from there learning, exhibiting at shows and fairs through the years.
Third place was awarded to a weathered old “Barn” done in watercolor by Amy Scurlock of Onawa. Scurlock’s interest in art started at 4 years of age and into kindergarten, then continued into high school. She sold portraits in high school, and culminated into becoming a fine arts student.
Moorhead Cultural Center is located at 120 Oak St. in Moorhead. It is open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The free handicapped-accessible family venue is open through Oct. 27 and will then close for the remainder of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.