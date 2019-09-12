It’s time for Schleswig Calf Show Days. The three-day celebration is in its 71st year and is being held this weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 13-15.
Friday and Saturday will feature rides and games for all ages at the McDermott Family Midway. The midway opens Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Two events are taking place on Friday – the Pedal Pull and Bingo. Registration for the Pedal Pull begins at 4:30 p.m. at the south end of the fire station and is open for children preschool to sixth grade. The pedal pull begins at 5 p.m. Bingo will be from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The Schleswig School food stand will be open from 5-9 p.m.
A co-ed slow-pitch softball tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday. Contact Nick at 712-790-7958 for more information.
Saturday activities begin at 8 a.m. at City Park with a two-mile and 10K Fun Run. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Contact Craig at 712-267-3048 for more information.
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool will hold a bake sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Building. There will be a craft/vendor show at the Community Building on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with 40 exhibitors and lots of great handcrafted items. For more information, contact Janice at 712-676-3608.
The Calf Show Days Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the Shriner Animal Unit and Rat Patrol. Tractors are welcome. Line up at 9:30 a.m. at the Schleswig Elementary School. Kiddie Parade entries will line up at Sixth and Cedar with judging at 10 a.m. Pre-register for the Kiddie Parade with Lila at 712-269-4969.
The 14th Annual Schleswig Classic Iron Antique Tractor Ride will line up by the school at 9:30 a.m. for the parade. After the parade, there will be a tractor ride starting at the Schleswig golf course. Lunch will be served. Contact Lyle at 712-790-1887 or Bruce at 712-269-2406 for more information.
The Garden Giants contest is back. Entries should be taken to Second and Cedar on Saturday. Contact John at 712-269-7401 for more information about the contest.
After the parade, until 1 p.m., there will be a Broasted Chicken Dinner catered by Staley’s Food Service and served by the Immanuel Lutheran Church at the Community Building.
The midway and Schleswig School food stand open at 11:30 a.m. Bingo gets back in action and will run from 1-9 p.m. There will be a Cribbage Tournament at 12:30 p.m. at Cheetah’s. Contact Craig at 712-267-3048 for more information.
The 4-H Shark Attack Water Fight starts at 2 p.m. at the south end by the fire station.
The Iowa vs. Iowa State football game is on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be on at the Community Building. There will be a beer garden, tailgate, music, and games on the street.
Buy Basket Raffle chances Friday and Saturday for a chance to win gift baskets sponsored by local businesses and individuals. The drawing will be held at the Bingo stand on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Sunday wraps up the celebration events and gets started early with a Pancake Breakfast at the Community Building from 8 a.m. to noon. The free-will donation proceeds for the breakfast will go towards the Carnival Fund.
Saturday, Sept. 14, during Schleswig Calf Show Days will be the fourth gathering of those gardeners who enjoy getting together to share ideas and show their accomplishments.
The object of the Growing Garden Giants contest may be the tallest corn; heaviest watermelon; or largest pumpkin, tomato, eggplant, carrot, or whatever you may have.
There is no entry fee and large ribbons are awarded for first places. We are open to all types of entries, including flowers and anything that is unusual.
Every year has brought new surprises and more gardeners to share their knowledge and show off their gardening expertise. You may bring your entries Friday afternoon, or better still, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. The location is the corner of Second and Cedar Streets at uptown Schleswig. Judging will begin at 2 p.m.
Call John Cassens at 712-269-1624 if you have any questions.
Schleswig is forming their Kiddy Parade for the annual Calf Show Days. These are for entries that want to be judged.
If you are going to build a float for your children, or even a business, join in the fun to make this year’s parade a success.
Judging will begin Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9:45 a.m., on Sixth and Cedar Streets. There are seven divisions.
The Calf Show Parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. Entry forms can be picked up at Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig. Pre-register by Friday, Sept. 13.
If you have questions, call Lila Bubke at 712-676-3606. Hope to see you at the parade.
Please work the time you are scheduled or find your own replacement. To make the schedule we need volunteers. Thanks from the Community Club.
Bingo
Friday, Sept. 13
5:30-7:30: Larry Abbe, Duane Jacoby, Gary Peters, Richard Hanlin, Craig Teut
7:30-9:30: Mike Goodin, Leroy Hight, John McClellan, Zach Meiners, Denim Schechinger
Saturday, Sept. 14:
1-3: Ryan Boettger, Randy Kragel, Loren Lee, Jason Schultz, Mike Beeck
3-5: Grant Clausen, Jim Streck, Brian Starky, Ryan Kragel, Brandon Wigg
5-7: Garrett Beeck, Jeff Freier, Dale Gronau, Chad Petersen, Caleb Schroeder
7-9: Ryan Ernst, Jerry Ernst, Gaylen Jepsen, Vaughn Leftwich, Darrell Schmidt
Ride Tickets and Cash Ticket Wheel
First person is ride ticket booth
Friday, Sept. 13
3:30-5:30: Lodean Voss, Gaylen Bahnsen, Bob Thul
5:30-7:30: Matt Riessen, Terry Abbe, LaWayne Gronau
7:30-9:30: Jon Sailer, Larry Grill, Peter Teut
Saturday, Sept. 14
11:30-1:30: Lowell Lee and Dan Schroeder, Colton Clausen, Hugo Ernst
1:30-3:30: Scott Schultz, Mitch Schwarz, Ed Neddermeyer
3:30-5:30: Merlin Johannsen, Colin Neddermeyer, Cody Clausen
5:30-7:30: Dennis Bruhn, Rory Degan, Vern Wood
7:30-9:30: Gaylen Bahnsen, Bill Benson, Craig Harm
Breakfast
Jason and Angie Wiebers are in charge
7-9: Lowell & Julie Teut, Mark & Ellen Jansen, Neil & Kay Wilken
9-11: Rick & Deb Barnett, Kevin & Jill Andresen, Roger & Lois Rothe
11-cleanup: Tim & Lila Bubke, Dan & Keri Fitzpatrick
Sub List: Terry Abbe, Charlie Anders, Jason Boeck, Derick Bruhn, Kyle Bubke, TJ Bubke, Doug Fredericks, Josh Hanke, Mike Hargens, Alex Harm, Adam Heiden, Brandon Herbert, Andy Hipner, Derrick Johannsen, Jerrod Johannsen, Scott Korner, Adam Kragel, Jeff Kragel, Denny Neppl, Willis Petersen, Matt Riessen, Lyle Schumann, Charles Segebart, Eric Schneider, Jake Schneider, Tanner Schultz, Mark Sharp, Mark Steinbeck, Tim Stoppel, Steve Struck, Justin Webb or anyone
Clean-Up Sunday Morning: Everyone needs to show up at 7 a.m.
