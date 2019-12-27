A retirement reception honoring Bill Bruce, the outgoing President of Crawford County Memorial Hospital, will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, from 3-5 p.m., in Meeting Room D at the hospital.
Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. Bruce’s retirement is effective Dec. 31.
Bruce served as President and CEO of CCMH since April 2012. He stepped down as CEO on July 31. At the request of the CCMH Board of Trustees, Bruce retained the role of President to effect the transition to new leadership for CCMH. Erin Muck was appointed as CEO by the CCMH Board of Trustees on Aug. 1.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are truly grateful for the commitment and dedication Bill has shown in leading CCMH over the past seven years”, said Tom Gustafson, Chairman of the CCMH Board of Trustees. “We are also grateful to Bill for remaining with us through the end of the year to support our recruitment, selection, and transition to a new CEO.”
Gustafson noted during Bruce’s tenure, Bruce played a critical role in helping CCMH to add new providers for obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, general surgery, family medicine, family and child counseling, pediatrics, and emergency services. Bruce also led CCMH on a $2 million expansion of the Main Campus clinic in 2014 to accommodate new physicians and service lines.
Bruce was instrumental in equipment upgrades at CCMH including a new CT Scan, new fluoroscopy, digital patient monitoring system, new ambulances, and 3D mammography, among others.
According to Gustafson, Bruce’s work ethic, command of the complexity of today’s healthcare demands, devotion, and patient focus have been exemplary.
“Bill’s influence has made a significant and positive impact on CCMH and its future. I want to thank him for all he’s done for the development and progress of our hospital and it services”, Gustafson said.
Prior to coming to CCMH, Bruce had served in leadership roles for a number of healthcare organizations, including serving as the President and CEO at hospitals in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide efficient and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area.
