The 23rd Annual Crawford County EMS Conference, sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at Denison High School in the Fine Arts Center.
The conference begins at 8 a.m., with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required.
Tina Holdsworth, Director of Emergency Services for CCMH, said the EMS conference is designed to provide Emergency Services personnel with up‐to‐date life-savings skills and information from outstanding instructors. Several vendors will also have products on display for purchase.
Bruce Musgrave, CCMH Ambulance department manager, said the investment in the expertise of each First Responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Paramedic and nurse is vital to providing the best emergency care possible.
“So much of what EMS personnel do in emergency situations is quickly assessing and recognizing actual and potential life threatening situations,” Musgrave commented.
Holdsworth added, “These situations can happen just about anywhere, whether that’s at work, at home, or in the community. Our goal is to enhance the skills of our Emergency Service professionals to respond in those situations.”
Instructors will be covering a number of topics from burn management, sepsis, mental health, EMS provider health, seizures, and more.
“We have planned for a variety of instructors with a diverse and broad background in EMS to present at the conference,” Musgrave noted. “We are excited to have them share their expertise and experience.”
Speakers scheduled for the EMS Conference include:
• Scott Brown, BSN, RN-CEN, CHI-Bergan Mercy.
• Brent Meadows, Iowa State Patrol.
• Terry Ragaller, EMT-P, EMS Training Officer, Sioux City Fire and Rescue.
• Elizabeth Bene, BSN, RN, CHI-Emmanuel Hospital.
• Windy Russ, LISW, Plains Area Mental Health.
• Jessica Lee, BSN, RN-CEN, Nebraska Medicine.
• Rebecca Meredith, BSN, RN, CCRN, C-NPT, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha.
Holdsworth also said continuing education credits are available to EMS Conference participants.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer continuing education credits for our EMS and nursing professionals. EMS personnel will receive eight hours of continuing education credits, while nursing will receive eight contact hours for attending the entire conference,” Holdsworth explained.
To pre-register for the EMS Conference, call 712-265-2501 or email at mwiebers@ccmhia.com. The deadline for pre-registration is Monday, Feb. 17.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide efficient and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area. These services are available to persons who suffer from acute or chronic diseases, traumatic injuries, or who are in need of education and/or training in order to maintain a positive lifestyle.
