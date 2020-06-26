Crawford County Memorial Hospital recently announced its pharmacy department passed the Iowa Board of Pharmacy survey with no deficiencies. The CCMH pharmacy department was also surveyed for compliance of United States Pharmacopeia 797 and 800, which refers to sterile compounding and handling of hazardous drugs. The department scored 91.55% on the survey on a scale of 1-100%.
Erin Muck, CCMH President and CEO, said the routine survey was taken following a renovation of the CCMH pharmacy department. The renovation project was undertaken to comply with new pharmacy standards and guidelines that are designed to provide a greater level of safety for patients and staff.
“We take very seriously the quality control of pharmaceuticals at CCMH. The renovation project in the pharmacy department took several weeks late in 2019 and was handled internally by our maintenance staff,” Muck said. “Rules and regulations in healthcare change often and quickly. Our ability to respond to the challenge of upgrading our pharmacy, and to pass these inspections without deficiency, is truly gratifying.”
Muck also praised the entire pharmacy staff for their efforts in preparing for the survey. In particular, she singled out Andy Segebart, Pharmacy Director.
“Andy has done an outstanding job navigating these new USP rules and assuring Crawford County Memorial Hospital is in compliance. His concern for quality care and patient safety is second-to-none,” Muck commented.
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy is charged with performing compliance investigations and audits of all persons or entities registered, and compliance inspections and investigations of any persons or entities licensed or registered, with the board. These investigations and audits are conducted to ensure accountability for all controlled substances and to ensure compliance with laws regulating the practice of pharmacy and the distribution of prescription drugs and devices in Iowa.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide convenient access to safe, high quality, patient-centered healthcare by skilled and trusted professionals, while exceeding customer expectations.
