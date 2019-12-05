Crawford County Memorial Hospital has been notified its Medical Clinics – both Main Campus and City Center – have been re-accredited as Rural Health Clinics. The inspection and certification of the clinic was completed by The Compliance Team, Inc. from Spring House, Pa. The term of accreditation is three years, expiring in December 2022.
“Achieving re-accreditation for both clinics as Rural Health Clinics is quite an accomplishment”, said Erin Muck, CCMH CEO. “All of the credit for this success goes to our medical clinic staff who did all of the hard work to meet and exceed the standards set forth for accreditation.”
The Rural Health Clinic program is intended to increase access to primary care services for Medicaid and Medicare patients in rural communities. RHCs can be public, nonprofit, or for-profit healthcare facilities; however, they must be located in rural, underserved areas. They are required to use a team approach of physicians working with non-physician practitioners such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide services. The clinic must be staffed at least 50% of the time with a NP or PA. RHCs are required to provide outpatient primary care services and basic laboratory services.
Family Medicine providers at the CCMH City Center Medical Clinic are Erin Schechinger, DNP and MacKenzi Smith, PA-C. Child and Family Counselors are Jim Greenwood, LMHC, LMFT, RPT-S; and Jill Wonder, LMHC, RPT. Main Campus Family Medicine providers include Todd Woollen, MD; John Ingram, MD; John Lothrop III, MD; Julie Graeve, ARNP, MS; Jill Kierscht; ARNP, MSN; and Kathy Berens-Brownmiller, PA-C.
The Compliance Team, Inc. accreditation service awarded both the City Center Medical Clinic and Main Campus Medical Clinic its Exemplary Provider RHC Quality Standards status.
A copy of the completed survey reports was submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Central Office and Regional Office.
The Compliance Team is a nationally recognized accreditation organization that provides industry leading Exemplary Provider branded accreditation services to healthcare providers based in all fifty states, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. The firm was formed in 1994 and is the first certified woman-owned healthcare accreditation organization to hold “deeming authority” from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide high quality, efficient, and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area.
