According to Dexur, a nationwide healthcare data analytics company, Crawford County Memorial Hospital is the top ranked hospital in Iowa for Length of Stay for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease hospitalizations over the past three years.
Dexur analyzed Medicare claims data in Iowa from October 2015 to September 2018. Based on the data, the top ranked hospitals in Iowa for COPD hospitalizations for Length of Stay include Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Denison; Allen Hospital, Waterloo; Unity Point Health Trinity, Bettendorf; Trinity Muscatine, Muscatine; and, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Cherokee.
Rankings were only done for hospitals that had more than 50 hospitalizations during the time frame noted. Hospital rankings are also adjusted for risk based on the diagnosis-related group and related quality outcomes.
Length of Stay is a critical factor in managing hospital quality and economic outcomes in healthcare. The metric is calculated by summing the total number of days for all discharges and dividing it by the total number of discharges.
Insurance programs, such as Medicare, are moving to a model where compensation for hospitals is the same amount for a specific surgery (e.g. joint replacement) regardless of the number of days spent in the hospital. Therefore, hospitals and the overall healthcare ecosystem are motivated to reduce LOS.
