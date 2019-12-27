Denison and western Iowa high school students are invited to spend Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital for its Scrubs Camp.
The camp begins with registration at 8:15 a.m. and concludes by 4:30 p.m. There is a cost to attend, but financial assistance is available. The deadline to reserve a spot at Scrubs Camp is Dec. 30. Call 712-265-2547 to make a reservation.
Now in its second year, the CCMH Scrubs Camp is a hands-on learning experience to help young people explore careers in health care. The campers will spend the day visiting and engaging in activities in the Emergency, Radiology, Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Medical, and Surgery departments.
Dana Neemann, Nurse Director for Education for CCMH, said the Scrubs Camp concept is an excellent opportunity to encourage young people to pursue jobs in the medical profession.
“It truly is an awesome day for our staff to be able to provide high school students with the knowledge of what it’s like to work in healthcare. We appreciate our CCMH employees and providers who help show these young ladies and gentlemen how great healthcare really is,” Neemann commented.
In response to a question about what they liked most about Scrubs Camp, one past camper wrote, “I enjoyed going into the operating room to see where I would be if I became an anesthesiologist.”
Another camper said, “I enjoyed the Nursing and the EMS parts. Both gave me great info and a cool inside look into those fields.”
“I absolutely loved the hands-on experience in nursing and surgery”, said another.
Along with a series of real-world activities, students will enjoy lunch with members of the CCMH medical staff, administration, and volunteers and have the opportunity to ask questions.
Each camper will also receive a Scrubs Camp t-shirt, a commemorative CCMH ID badge, and a personalized completion certificate at the end of the day.
