Crawford County Memorial Hospital will soon begin to collect co-pays from patients in the emergency room after they receive treatment and are discharged. This process has been adopted by many hospitals nationwide over the last several years.
Collecting co-pays for emergency department visits is not a change in payment requirements. The difference is that payment will now be requested at the time of discharge.
Patients who come to the emergency department will never be denied care. A federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, prohibits hospitals from collecting information about payment or insurance until after a patient has been screened and has received stabilization treatment by a physician.
After being discharged, a hospital employee will visit with the patient to collect insurance information and collect applicable co-pays.
Patients without health insurance or who are concerned about how to pay for the ER visit, are encouraged to ask about applying for financial assistance.
Financial assistance information is available from CCMH Financial Counselors during regular business hours or can be accessed on CCMH’s website (www.ccmhia.com).
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide efficient and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area.
These services are available to persons who suffer from acute or chronic diseases, traumatic injuries, or who are in need of education and/or training in order to maintain a positive lifestyle.
