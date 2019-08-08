The Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees has named Erin Muck as Chief Executive Officer of the organization effective Aug. 1.
Muck has served as the Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer at CCMH since 2015. She succeeds Bill Bruce as CEO. Bruce will continue as the President of CCMH and Foundation through Dec. 31.
Muck said she is excited to assume her new duties as CEO of the health care team at CCMH.
“We have a great team of people supporting the health needs of the communities we serve at CCMH. I’m honored to be able to work with our Board, physicians, nurses, technicians, and all support staff to bring the best care possible to each patient and family we serve, ” Muck said.
With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Muck received her RN from Marshalltown Community College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Before coming to CCMH, Muck served as the Chief Nursing Officer at Grand River Health in Rifle, Colo., and in a variety of leadership roles at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall, Minn. Muck began her registered nursing career in health care in Slayton, Minn.
Muck and her husband, Rob, have two children and live in Denison.
The Board of Trustees also directed that Bill Bruce continue as President of CCMH, and of the Hospital Foundation of Crawford County, until Dec. 31. During this time, Bruce will represent CCMH and the Foundation in work on Board directed initiatives to further develop the services, clinical capabilities, and community growth of the communities served by CCMH along with any support needed for the orientation of Muck in her new role as CEO.
The mission of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is to provide efficient and effective health care services to all persons within Crawford County and the surrounding area. These services are available to persons who suffer from acute or chronic diseases, traumatic injuries, or who are in need of education and/or training in order to maintain a positive lifestyle.
