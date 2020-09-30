Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison is pleased to announce a new orthopedics provider in the CCMH Specialty Clinics beginning in October. CCMH and Tri-State Specialists of Sioux City have entered into an agreement to offer an array of orthopedic services on a two-day per week schedule.
Erin Muck, President and CEO of CCMH, says the new orthopedic services will begin on Oct. 5 with clinics held on Monday and Wednesday each week.
“We are very pleased to be able to partner with Tri-State Specialists and their excellent providers,” said Muck. “Both organizations and providers are looking forward to providing quality inpatient and outpatient surgery and services for orthopedics.”
Missy Morris, Chief Operating Officer of Tri-State Specialists added, “We are honored to partner with Crawford County Memorial Hospital to provide orthopedic services to the community. We look forward to providing high value, advanced, personalized, conservative and surgical options for all patients in the area.”
The orthopedic surgeons and physicians who will visit Denison weekly include Ruslan Safarov, MD; Bill Samuelson, MD; Aaron Althaus, MD; and, Phinit Phisitkul, MD.
Dr. Ruslan Safarov is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon who earned his medical degree at Stony Brook University in New York, N.Y., and completed his fellowship in Sports Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. He specializes in disorders of the shoulder, elbow and knee, performing both arthroscopic surgery and open surgery of these joints including reverse shoulder replacement and standard shoulder placement. As noted above, Dr. Safarov has a fellowship in Sports Medicine and in recent years was team physician for the New York Jets and the New York Islanders and is currently the team physician for the Sioux City Musketeers and Sioux City Bandits.
Dr. Bill Samuelson is an orthopedic surgeon, Fellowship-trained in spine surgery at Twin City Spine in Minneapolis. He earned his medical degree at Texas A&M. and completed his orthopedic residency at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Samuelson specializes in diagnosis, treatment, and surgery when indicated of the cervical spine, thoracic and lumbar spine. This includes minimally invasive spine surgery, as well as general orthopedics.
Dr Aaron Althaus is a Sioux City native. He earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa and completed his residency at the University of Kansas Hospital. He completed a fellowship in hip and knee surgery at the New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases. He has extensive experience utilizing minimally invasive techniques including anterior total hip replacement.
Dr. Phinit Phisitkul is a native of Thailand. He completed his medical training at the University of Iowa in orthopedic sports medicine including foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Phisitkul has over 10 years of surgical experience in taking care of complex foot and ankle conditions. He is a pioneer in the minimally invasive surgery of the foot and ankle. He has been treating a variety of patient injuries from work injuries to Olympic athlete injuries.
The CCMH Specialty Clinic will handle the scheduling for Tri-State Specialty orthopedic clinics. CCMH averages over 35 clinics each month in 14 different specialties.
