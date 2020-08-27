The Board of Trustees of Crawford County Memorial Hospital has announced the hiring of Douglas Hollander, MSML, BBSN, RN, as VP of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer. Hollander began his new duties on Aug. 3.
“Doug is a high-performing nursing executive who brings a hands-on leadership approach and proven experience within critical access hospitals,” said Erin Muck, President and CEO of CCMH. “The hospital and community will benefit from Doug’s strong communication skills and dedicated focus on delivering high-quality patient care.”
Prior to coming to CCMH, Hollander served as the Hospital Administrator for Integris Community Hospital in Oklahoma City, Okla.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at CCMH,” Hollander noted. “I look forward to complementing the positive aspects of our current success and embracing whatever challenges the future may hold.”
A 24-year U.S. Army veteran, in both active and ready reserve status, Hollander received a Bachelor of Nursing Science from the University of Central Oklahoma. He earned his Master of Science in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University.
While in the military, Hollander achieved the rank of Major as an Army Medical Officer after spending his first 10 years enlisted in the infantry. He currently serves as the immunization officer for the state of Oklahoma.
Highly decorated, his career highlights include a deployment to Afghanistan and multiple state level activations. Having held 10 different ranks within the military, Hollander has been awarded the Humanitarian Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and the Global War on Terrorism Campaign Medal among numerous others.
