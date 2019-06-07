Cattle producers can increase their knowledge of current feedlot issues and profitability during an educational program Thursday, June 13, at the Wallace Foundation Learning Center.
Researchers from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide answers to producer questions related to animal health, nutrition, and producing high quality, marketable beef.
“Topics covered will include evaluating new ways to identify bovine respiratory disease and utilizing micronutrients to mitigate stress and optimize growth performance,” said Erika Lundy, beef specialist with Iowa State Extension and Outreach. “Lastly, we’ll discuss management strategies when targeting cattle for high quality-grade premium markets.”
The goal of the program is to connect cattle producers and stakeholders with the ongoing research at Iowa State, which Lundy said was inspired by the concerns and questions of producers.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the program starts at 10:30 a.m. An optional tour of the Iowa State Armstrong Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm feedlot will be held at 2 p.m., and will feature the new individual-intake feeding system.
Program presentations
• “New Methods to Detect BRD in Feedlots,” by Terry Engelken, DVM, associate professor with ISU Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine.
• “Managing Mineral Nutrition to Optimize Growth Promotant Performance,” by Elizabeth Messersmith, Iowa State graduate student in animal science.
• “Stress in the Feedlot: Roles of Micronutrients,” by Erin Deters, Iowa State animal science graduate student.
• “Managing for High Quality Beef,” by Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center and ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist; and Erika Lundy, ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist.
The meeting is free and includes lunch. Walk-ins are welcome. RSVP by contacting the ISU Extension and Outreach Cass County office at 712-243-1132, or the East Pottawattamie office at 712-482-6449. Erika Lundy can be reached at ellundy@iastate.edu.
