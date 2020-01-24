Iowa GFWC Castana Jr. 76’ers met in the home of Elaine Banks on Jan. 9. Roll call was to name a blizzard memory. There was a very lively discussion of some past events.
The State President has a special $1,000 scholarship for nursing students who are working on a Bachelor of Science degree. It is available this year. Applications are due by Feb. 1.
The club will be collecting books at its February meeting for Burgess New Beginning reading project for the coming year. The club has made it a priority to provide a book to every newborn at Burgess Care Center to promote reading and to also provide the locations and times of operation of all the libraries in the county.
The reindeer water bottle favors were a hit for Maple Heights Christmas tables. Elmwood Care Center was delighted to receive the club’s gifts for the Tree of Love.
The 150 pairs of shoes for the Soles for Souls project were delivered to Sheldon for distribution.
Cathy Hanson is on agenda for the Castana City Council to discuss what project they would like the club to help with, air-conditioning or lighting at the Hall.
Club members also voted to donate $50 to maintence of the Turin Star.
The next meeting will be Feb. 13 at Nancy Hanson’s home at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.