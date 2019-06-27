The Castana All School Reunion was held Saturday, June 15, at the Community Building in Castana. There were approximately 82 people that attended.
Eunice June Lane Zediker, who graduated in 1940, was the oldest graduate to attend.
The oldest living graduate was Ruth Pennington Borchers of LeMars, who graduated in 1929. She sent a letter of regrets that was read to attendees.
Marian Roberg Fischer, brought a decorated cake in honor of her class’s 70th anniversary.
The last class to graduate from Castana was in 1962. The reunion is held every other year in June. Anyone that attended Castana School is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.