The Castana Community UCC Church returned to inside services on Sunday, July 12. There are masks, gloves, sanitizers, and social distancing available.
Church leaders thank all who attended our drive-in services the past 14 weeks and feel blessed to share the word of God, and hope you were blessed by attending.
Watch for ads and a news release for our drive-in Homemade Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 5-6:30 p.m.
