Iowa farm history will come to life Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, at Carstens Farm during the 37th Annual Carstens Farm Days. Threshing, sawmill operations, crafters and vendors, a quilt show, and of course, tractors will be featured. The Farm Days show has something for everyone throughout the weekend.
Horse, Steam, and Gas Power
Come see steam engines powering antique threshing machines, antique machinery, a parade, crafts, and entertainment. Over 200 restored antique tractors will be on display.
The original Carstens farm buildings will be open for tours. The buildings will be alive with demonstrations that will bring back memories for older visitors and teach valuable history lessons to young people.
Food For All
A Friday evening pulled pork sandwich dinner will be hosted by the Friends of the Shelby Stone Arch Trail Committee. Proceeds of the Friday evening dinner will go to the trail committee. The dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m.
All good days begin with a good breakfast, and to start Farm Days off right, a great breakfast is planned at 6:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Snacks and lunch options will also be available. Various non-profit local groups will be offering refreshments and delicious desserts all weekend.
On Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. enjoy Staley’s Chicken for a delicious dinner at the farm. Proceeds from the dinner will go toward ongoing maintenance at Carstens 1880 Farmstead.
Minneapolis-Moline Tractors and Equipment
Minneapolis-Moline equipment of all types will be featured during Carstens Farm Days. Minneapolis-Moline produced a full line of tractors, engines, and farm implements from 1929 to 1973. All Minneapolis-Moline tractors and implement owners are invited to bring their exhibits to display throughout the weekend.
Horsepower testing, sawmill operations, and field demonstrations will occupy tractor exhibitors all day. Over 250 pieces of vintage equipment were on display during the 2018 Farm Days show. Visitors will enjoy watching most of the restored tractors as they go through the parade each afternoon at 2 p.m.
Quilt Show
A colorful display of quilts, wall hangings, wearable art, and other types of quilting projects will be featured in the special event building at the farm. Many talented quilters from around the area will allow their works of art to be displayed for all to enjoy.
Even if you have never displayed a quilt before, consider joining the fun and bringing a quilt to display. Exhibitors are asked to deliver their quilts on Friday, Sept. 6. For details about the quilt show, or to inquire about adding your quilt to the collection, call Jan Hursey at 712-544-2662 or Marilyn Evans at 712-544-2266.
Raffle tickets for the beautiful, hand-stitched quilt, which will be raffled during Farm Days, will be available during the quilt show. This quilt was beautifully quilted and generously donated by Carol Von Eschen of Shelby and will be a featured part of the quilt show.
Crafts galore
In case visitors run out of vintage tractors and other pieces of equipment to look at, there will be over 50 crafters and vendors on hand. A wide array of crafts will be available. From unique wooden creations to home-raised honey, there will be something for everyone.
A very healthy crop of farm-grown potatoes will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale of potatoes will help make improvements to the farmstead.
Sunday Worship
On Sunday morning, a non-denominational worship service will take place at 9 a.m. on the lawn in front of the Carstens home. Worship will be led by Pastor Brian Wohlhuter of the United Church of Christ, Minden. Everyone is welcome to join in the worship service.
Admission
There is a daily admission charge for everyone age 9 and older.
Carstens 1880
Farmstead, Inc.
Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc., a non-profit group of local volunteers, oversees an 80-acre working farm museum exhibit located between Minden and Shelby in Pottawattamie County. The farmstead is the home of Carstens Farm Days, which is held the first weekend after Labor Day each September, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information visit the web site: www.carstensfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.