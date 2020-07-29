The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council announces an investment award from the United States Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance.
This EDA investment award provides funding to assist the SIMPCO region in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIMPCO will develop a regional recovery and resiliency economic development plan, provide technical services to local governments in their recovery efforts, and assist local economic development partners in recovery and resiliency efforts for businesses in the SIMPCO region. The total grant award is $400,000.
SIMPCO will work with members and local partners to identify specific activities within the counties of Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee, Ida, and Monona in Iowa and Dakota County, Neb.
For more information, contact Michelle Bostinelos, Executive Director SIMPCO, at 712-224-8902 or by email at mbostinelos@simpco.org.
