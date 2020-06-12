Care Initiatives Hospice is offering its counseling services free to all Iowa healthcare workers, family members who may have lost someone to COVID-19, individuals affected by COVID-19, and the general public.
If you’re trying to cope with the death of a loved one, feeling stressed or emotionally distressed with work, family or by the general condition of our current environment, Care Initiatives Hospice counselors want to be a resource for people to talk to.
The service is being offered 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-a week and help is just a phone call away at 712-239-1226. Calls are confidential and free. Individuals do not have to be on hospice service or a family member of a hospice patient to utilize this service.
“Offering our counseling services to those who need support during this unique time is the least we could do. We have the resources and personnel to offer our support and expertise,” says Team Director Kristen Behrendsen. “We invite people to take advantage of this free service. Just call and ask for our on-call support person.”
Care Initiatives Hospice is offering this service through its six hospice offices throughout Iowa. Regardless of where you live, a person will answer one of these six regional phone numbers and direct you to an appropriate counselor.
• Albia (SE Iowa) – 641-932-3488
• Cedar Rapids (Eastern Iowa) – 319-390-4161
• Des Moines (Central Iowa) – 515-223-3813
• Greenfield (SW Iowa) – 641-743-2264
• Sioux City (NW IA) – 712-239-1226
• Waterloo (NE Iowa) – 319-232-6148
Care Initiatives Hospice is an Iowa-based non-profit organization providing end-of-life care where ever a patient resides. Visit careinitiativeshospice.org or call 712-239-1226.
