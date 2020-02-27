The candidate filing periods for the June 2 Primary Election begins in March. The filing period for county offices is March 2-25.
Nomination papers must be received by 5 p.m. on the last day of the filing period at the Monona County Auditor’s Office.
Candidates who are interested in running for office for the Democratic or Republican parties must file nomination papers to be placed on the Primary Election ballot.
Partisan Offices on the 2020 Primary Election Ballot at the county level are:
• Board of Supervisor District 1.
• County Auditor.
• County Sheriff.
Candidates who are running as NPPO are not eligible to appear on the Primary Election ballot. They must file during the General Election filing periods.
Non-Partisan Offices on the 2020 General Election Ballot are as follows:
• NPPO Candidates: Filing period will be March 2-20.
• Elected Townships: Filing period will be March 2-20.
• Soil and Water: Filing period will be March 2-20.
• Ag Extension: Filing period will begin anytime through Aug. 26.
Required nomination papers and a detailed candidate guide are available online at the Secretary of State’s website at http://sos.iowa.gov/ or at the Monona County Auditor’s Office, 610 Iowa Ave. in Onawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.