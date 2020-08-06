Nomination papers must be received by 5 p.m. on the last day of the filing period at the Monona County Auditor’s Office.
With the new General Assembly bill that passed on July 1, the following Non-Partisan Offices will have until Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. to file papers for the General Election.
Non-Partisan Offices on the 2020 General Election Ballot are as follows:
• Elected Townships: Filing period will be March 2-Aug. 26 (Center, Soldier, Sioux and Willow Townships).
• Soil and Water: Filing period will be March 2-Aug. 26.
• Ag Extension: Filing period will begin March 2-Aug. 26.
Required nomination papers and a detailed candidate guide are available online at the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov or at the Monona County Auditor’s Office, 610 Iowa Ave., Onawa.
