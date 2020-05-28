The Monona County Conservation opened campgrounds in the county at noon on Friday, May 15. Campers must use self-contained camper units only.
There is a 14-day limit for stay. There will be no long-term campground use. A maximum of six people will be allowed at a site. There shall be no personal contact between the campground host and the camper.
Restrooms will remain closed. Picnic shelters and playgrounds will remain closed for the time being.
The Conservation Board office is closed at this time.
There will be no gathering of more than 10 people. Please remember social distance guidelines and stay six-feet away from other people. If you feel sick or have been around others who have been sick, please refrain from using the park.
