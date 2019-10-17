BVU Dean’s List Oct 17, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The following students earned Dean’s List recognition for the 2019 summer term at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake: • Rhondee Knudsen of Schleswig. • Tiffany Krier of Danbury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Oct 17 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 17 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 18 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Oct 18, 2019 Oct 18 Missouri Valley Needle Arts Fri, Oct 18, 2019 Oct 18 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Oct 18, 2019 Oct 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Oct 19, 2019 Oct 20 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Oct 20, 2019 Oct 21 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Oct 21, 2019 Oct 22 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Oct 22 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Top 10 List Omaha man arrested following high-speed pursuit BCS to sell West School Blair natives Jon and Kathy Pounds are Nebraska football's most-dedicated fans County judge to retire after two decades on the bench Two people injured after early morning Highway 91 crash Week 7, High School Football Scoreboard - Oct. 11, 2019 Pat Duffey FRIDAY FOOTBALL UPDATE: Bears, Eagles fall and FCHS gets homecoming win BHS Fine Arts Department to present 'Fiddler on the Roof' AHS earns 3rd-straight state appearance Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.