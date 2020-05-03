By Jenna Comes
Main Street in Mapleton has looked a little different over the past couple of weeks since COVID-19 made it’s way to Iowa and the area. Businesses have had to make changes to the way they operate while others have had to temporarily close.
Traveling down Main Street, almost every business has a sign on their front door explaining new protocol and hours.
While there might only be a couple of vehicles on Main Street, businesses have come up with ways to still be there for their customers.
One essential place many people still go is Maier Family Pharmacy to pick up medication. While customers can’t go inside the pharmacy, the staff brings it to the customer’s vehicle or the Maier “Drug Buggy” is still busy making deliveries.
The pharmacy has blocked off parking spaces in front of the store for customers who are picking up. When a customer pulls up, they can text/call the number on the sign, and a staff member will bring their items out to them.
Kari Hanneman said insurance companies have taken away the requirement for customer’s signatures. This helps with both the curbside pickups and home deliveries. The pharmacy has also encouraged customers to make payments over the phone with credit/debt cards so the staff doesn’t have to handle cash.
“It is a work in process,” Hanneman said. “Every week we make a few changes to make things easier.”
If customers need anything from inside the pharmacy, they can call in their shopping list, and the staff will get their items for them.
Hanneman said the pharmacy has seen an increase in home deliveries.
“I would say we have almost double our delivery counts,” Hanneman said.
Deliveries are now “no contact” as the driver will leave the medication on the step and wait in his car until the customer picks it up to make sure they got it. They have also expanded their delivery area.
“It is still essential to deliver,” Hanneman said. “I think it encourages them more to stay home. It decreases the contact for them.”
Mapleton Hometown Variety is still open with reduced hours. Carol Koenigs said traffic at the store has been pretty steady. Customers have been purchasing materials to make facemasks and things to do at home like puzzles, games, and activity books for the kids.
“When people come in, they are more cautious as they just get what they need,” Koenigs said. Within the last week, she’s notice more people wearing masks when they come in.
Koenigs said she has been doing lots of curbside pickups. Customers can call in their list and she will bring it out to their vehicle.
Fabric and elastic have been a really popular as lots of local ladies have been busy making masks. Koenigs said those people who don’t want to make the mask have been purchasing the materials needed and donating them.
“There are so many different people making them, either for doctor’s clinics or nursing homes or family members and for work,” she said. “It is crazy, which is awesome.”
Chris Seuntjens, who is originally from Mapleton and now living in Ankeny, made a special trip to Hometown Variety to get fabric and supplies for a group in Ankeny that was making facemasks as supplies in Des Moines area were running low.
While the doors at Graceful Boutique are closed, owners Jessica Bruhn and Christa Blake have been busy posting new spring items to their Facebook page. They post items daily for their customers.
“We are very grateful for the support of our community as many have shopped online,” Bruhn and Blake said. They continue to ship orders and they will make deliveries in town.
They said they miss the personal one-on-one interaction from their customers and are willing to help their customers in anyway they can during these times.
“We love when our gals come in and find exactly what they are looking for,” Bruhn and Blake said. “The smile on their face makes our day.”
They look forward to the day when they can open their doors again and see all of their customers in the boutique.
Other retail businesses like Finders Keepers, Valley Craft & Resale, Kraft Clothing, and the Revolving Closet have also been closed for a number of weeks. When these businesses reopen, they will have the spring/summer clothing and home decor you are looking for.
John Babl from Kraft Clothing said he really misses working with and assisting his customers.
“I feel they are not only my customers, but also my friends,” Babl said.
He also misses being on Main Street and interacting with the people at the bank, the clerks at Hometown Variety, etc.
He also misses having a routine and knowing what day it is!
MVAOCOU Prom has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 27. On the Kraft Clothing Facebook page, they posted, “We will be here when you need tuxedos.” If you have your tuxedo order in already, Kraft’s will plan to have it ready for you several days before June 27. Read more about MVAOCOU Prom in the upcoming weeks.
The doors at InControl Electronics might be locked, but they’re still activating new cell phones for customers and helping those with questions.
Chris Rockdaschel at InControl has been using Facebook to connect with customers, whether it’s posting on the InControl page or sending people messages. He has also been making a lot more calls through out the day.
Instead of customers coming into the store and touching the model phones, Rockdaschel directs them to their website or Verizon website where they can learn more about the phone they are interested in. He will also talk about the features with customers over the phone.
When customers are setting up new phones, Rockdaschel has been doing everything curbside. He gets the information from the customer sitting in their car, goes back inside the store to activate it, and then brings the new phone to the customer. InControl is not touching any old phones.
“With more people staying at home, people are using their phones a lot more,” he said, whether its talking on the phone, sending text messages or use it for the internet.
If someone needs help with their old phone, Rockdaschel tries to walk them through it.
“I talk to them over the phone or sometimes. I’ll stand outside if it’s nice outside and walk them through it,” he said.
Brian Scott and Josh Koenigs are still busy installing different projects.
Keith Moore at Bomgaars said the store has been busier than normal. With the warmer weather, the grass is growing as customers have been purchasing lawn care items (fertilizer, mole killers) and riding lawn mowers.
Customers also stop in for feed (dog, cat, livestock). Moore said feed really anchors the business.
“Feed is our grocery item for animals,” he said.
The store has taken precautionary steps to keep customers safe. There are pink duct tape X’s on the floor, a shield was placed at the front counter for the cashier, signage has been placed around the store, and sanitizing is an on going process (door handles, counters, carts).
Moore said they have had customers take advantage of their curbside pickup.
Jensen Automotive (NAPA) and Mac’s Chevrolet have remained open to help customers with all of their needs during these times.
One place that will be busy scheduling appointments when they reopen is the hair salon.
Corey Brenner said it’s her clients who schedule monthly appointment that are getting most concerned. Most of her appointments are people getting their hair colored, and most go to the salon every four weeks for touch ups.
Brenner added she and Patty Sanderson said they will work every day of the week for awhile to catch up. They have clients booked starting May 1, but even that might be up in the air.
She misses having conversations with her clients and getting to know what’s going on.
“It’s so different not being around people.” Brenner said. “It is the weirdest thing not going to work because I’ve had a job (in some way or another) since I was 15 years old, and to be off for entire month is crazy.”
Deb Schoenfeld at Hairbenders said she has a number of clients that normally have an appointment every week.
“Several have called me and said ‘please, the minute your back again (open) call me,’” she said as the rush to make appointments will be like a herd (lots of calls).
One day a week, Schoenfeld goes to the Willow Dale Nursing Home in Battle Creek to do residents’ hair and she hasn’t been there in weeks. She really misses them and her clients.
“After you do people’s hair a number of times, you become friends with them. They not just clients,” she said as she a people person. “I miss that and they miss it too.”
Business at the Beef-n-Brew and the Hawkeye Bar has been slow over the past couple of weeks as they can only offer carryout.
At noon, the tables inside the Beef-N-Brew aren’t full like they normally are, but people can still get their favorite roast beef meal for carryout on select days of the week.
During the week at nights, the Beef-n-Brew has only been open three nights (Thursday, Friday, Saturday).
Normally the Beef-n-Brew opens at 7 a.m. for breakfast, but hasn’t been open for breakfast since March 17.
“We are going to have a hard time getting back into the routine,” said Barb Blake about when they start serving breakfast again.
She added that the staff misses their normal “morning crew.” She said they send them messages, and some of them stop in on Friday nights to pickup their orders.
Despite the snowy weather on Easter Sunday, Blake said they served 98 meals.
Even though you can’t sit and have a drink at the Hawkeye Bar, you can still order juicy hamburgers and cheeseballs and enjoy it at home with take-out.
Lynnette Flanigan said business isn’t the same with only take-outs, but they are trying. Right now there is only one cook and one waitress that answers the phone for each shift.
Every Friday during Lent, the Hawkeye held its regular fish fry, and Flanigan said those still did pretty good.
“We miss having everyone here and the conversations,” she said as it’s sad not seeing anyone sitting at the tables. “We miss getting to see everyone and talking to them.”
The barstools at Tiny’s Bar have been empty since the governor called for all bars and restaurant (except for takeout) to close back on March 17.
Many consider the liquor store an essential business during these times. In fact, in Colorado, they tried to close liquor stores, but changed the ruling one hour later.
“We are a lot busier,” said Kate Siebersma at Main Street Liquor. While the bars are closed and they don’t have their normal bar business, the foot traffic into the store has been busier.
Siebersma said she had one week in the beginning of the “pandemic” where she ran out of beer, but after that she figured it out. She has been ordering more beer than normal.
“It’s a lot of beer,” she said.
The store has also been selling lots of funny beers (like seltzers), and she has been selling some different liquors that she normally doesn’t sell.
“The nicer the weather gets, the more beer we sell normally,” Siebersma said. She added sales have picked up earlier this year (in March) due to the pandemic and bars being closed. Normally, sales pick up in April when nicer weather arrives.
While people are still hitting the golf course on these nice spring days, the clubhouse at the Willow Vale Golf Course is closed. They hope to open on May 1.
The convenience stores are open whether customers need to get something to eat or to fill up with gas.
Dawn Smith said the while business has been slower, it’s starting to pick up now as farmers are heading to the field. The store has reduced their hours, now closing at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.
With lower gas prices, she said the traffic at the gas pumps has been about the same.
The staff has been wiping down the surfaces that are highly touched and the gas pump handles. They also have gloves available for people to use when getting food. A shield has been placed on the front counter for the cashiers.
Not only have businesses in Mapleton been affected, but businesses, salons, restaurants, and bars in Schleswig, Ute, Charter Oak, and the surrounding towns have been, too.
Everyone is waiting for the day we can return to normal or a “new” way of normal. Please remember to support all of our local businesses that support our communities during these tough times.
In next week’s Mapleton Press, see how Fiesta Foods in Mapleton has been handling these busy times and how two volunteers have stepped in to help with curbside pickup and deliveries.
