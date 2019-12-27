West Monona Community School District has partnered with several entities, including Monona County Economic Development, the Northwest Area Education Agency, the City of Onawa, and Future Ready Iowa, to facilitate Work Based Learning and business partnerships for students and local employers.
The school-business partnership was initially developed in 2018 when community leaders, law enforcement officers, business owners, representatives from the city, and teachers were invited by West Monona to participate in a School Improvement Advisory Committee.
This committee was created in an effort to combine the school’s initiatives with improvement recommendations from the community to create the Portrait of a Graduate for West Monona.
“Workforce and talent development is a concern for many employers across the country and in our region. In addition to recruiting skilled employees to our community, we need to be developing future employees,” said Jess Carrier Executive Director MCEDP. “We can start this development in our secondary schools. The school has really facilitated some great options for businesses and students to work together. I’m excited about the path that these partnerships could take and have a lot of hope for the future of business in Onawa and surrounding communities.”
Work based learning includes projects, internships, and even apprenticeships that are embedded into classwork. This sets the stage for great job opportunities for young people and builds a pipeline of skilled workers for employers.
The Portrait of a Graduate includes six foundational pillars that will help to prepare students for the world in which they will live. Work Based learning can be incorporated into each of the pillars – Creativity and Innovation; Critical Thinking and Problem Solving; Flexibility and Adaptability; Information, Communication, and Technology Literacy; Resilience; Social and Cross Cultural Skills.
“Oftentimes, when schools approach businesses for “partnerships,” it is for sponsorship or monetary support. Instead, we’d like to create partnerships that benefit our students AND our businesses,” said Julie Trepa, West Monona Community School District Superintendent. “This is an opportunity for the schools to give back to our community and surrounding businesses and to provide our students with the skills necessary to be successful in life, regardless of the post secondary path they may choose. It’s an exciting time for West Monona Community Schools!”
Lunch & Learn
To kick start the introduction of Work Based Learning and School-Business partnerships, West Monona Community School would like to invite all Monona County business owners, human resource professionals, and organizational leaders to a Lunch and Learn sponsored by MCEDP on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. You will be introduced to the Work Based Learning Clearinghouse Portal, which is a virtual space that connects students and employers through shared projects that give students real world experience.
The portal makes work-based learning more accessible to businesses and K-12 students in rural areas. The lunch and learn is from noon to 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the Onawa Public Library.
Please RSVP for lunch via phone by calling Jess Carrier at 712-433-4493 or emailing Carrier at mocoecdev@gmail.com by Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
