Need a family to share dinner with on Thanksgiving Day? Join Burgess People Care and the family and friends of Nancy Broer as they host the 10th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
As in years past, traditional Thanksgiving dinners will be served to area residents, assuring no one misses out on this customary feast because they are alone or unable to prepare a meal.
The Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Turkey, stuffing, salads, vegetable dishes, other sides, and pies will be served.
Last year over 150 children, volunteers, adults, and senior citizens enjoyed this time of fellowship. The meal will be served at First Christian Church, 722 15th St. in Onawa. Free-will donations are appreciated, but not expected.
People who wish to attend should make a meal reservation by noon on Friday, Nov. 22, to ensure there is more than enough food. Call Burgess Human Resources at 712-423-9200.
