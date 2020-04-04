Burgess Health Center is actively preparing, planning, and executing its emergency plans, collaborating with local and state health public health departments, and staying on top of the latest guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of Iowa.
At this time, Burgess has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to keep staff and patients safe. While not at a critical point, cleaning supplies are a precious commodity. Planning includes appropriate use of PPE and cleaning supplies to ensure the hospital has adequate an supply if a large influx of patients occurs.
There currently is no cure for COVID-19; Burgess is only able to treat symptoms. Its medical staff is working diligently to ensure they are following the latest treatment protocols to lessen these symptoms. Respiratory support is one of the most critical components of symptom management.
Planning includes ensuring that Burgess has the proper equipment to care for patients in severe respiratory distress. This equipment includes ventilators, BIPAP machine, high flow oxygen, etc. In addition, Burgess is training additional staff to operate this equipment as some of the staff may not be able to work if they become infected. Also, the staff currently trained will not be able to function around the clock if this pandemic is of long duration.
Unfortunately, no matter what preparation is done, Burgess and the U.S. healthcare system could become overwhelmed if the virus is not slowed down. Therefore, follow the following recommendations:
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Cover your cough.
• Stay home if you are sick and call your primary care provider.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces daily.
• Practice social distancing at all times and stay home as much as possible.
• Limit travel to only what is essential.
Some things Burgess has implemented to protect staff and patients, to converse PPE and cleaning supplies, and prepare for a potential influx of patients include:
• Restricted the number of entry points into the hospital.
• Closed the wellness centers.
• Began screening everyone coming to Burgess facilities, including patients, visitors, staff, and vendors.
• Canceled all elective surgeries.
• Limited visitors.
Be assured Burgess is doing everything they can to protect the health and safety of staff and community members. Working together as a community and a nation, we will beat this pandemic if we all sacrifice a little. Let’s take the precautions that are being recommended, even if they disrupt our normal routine. The life that is saved could be our own or your loved ones.
