Burgess Health Center’s Diabetes Update Class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m., at the Mapleton Wellness Center. It is a two-hour class.
Diabetes Update is for anyone who would like to prevent diabetes and for those who have diabetes or lives with someone who has diabetes. During this class, you will receive the latest update on ways to stay healthy with diabetes or prevent it.
There is no cost to attend. Call Sue McLaughlin or Michele Kirkendall at 712-423-9268 with any questions or to pre-register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.