Burgess Health Center reminds patients and visitors that restrictions for visitors continue. Burgess understands that limiting visitors may be difficult for its patients and families. The top priority is to protect the health and safety of the patients.
• No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter.
• Obstetric patients may have two (2) visitors.
• Two (2) visitors may be allowed for an in-patient.
• Only one visitor for a pediatric patient will be allowed in the emergency department.
• Pediatric surgical patients in recovery may have one visitor.
• Patients with disabilities may have a designated support person accompany.
• For an unfortunate end-of-life situation, two (2) visitors will be allowed.
• Visitors are not allowed to accompany patients in congregate care settings such as infusion.
Burgess Health Center is asking patients and visitors to bring and wear a mask to be worn at all times when entering Burgess facilities, including the hospital, family clinics, and pharmacies.
Family and friends of patients are encouraged to consider using phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate. Burgess Health Center does provide complimentary Wi-Fi.
