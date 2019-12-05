Previous Burgess Health Center bus trips were coordinated by Jean Pekarek. For more than 10 years, Jean organized wonderful adventures – tulip festivals, train rides, musical productions, etc. When she retired last year, Burgess Auxiliary needed someone to carry on the tradition. So, the Burgess Auxiliary Board of Directors formed a committee, and they had their inaugural trip, “Autumn in the Hills,” on Oct. 18.
The journey with 32 guests started with a tour of the Ingemann Danish Church. Then, on to Moorhead to experience local artists paintings and photography at the Cultural Center, and to visit the Loess Hills Hospitality Association Gift Shop.
The group hoped to view a sea of autumn colors from the Loess Hills Forest Scenic Overlook. Unfortunately, leaves of only a few trees had begun to change. The view was still spectacular.
As they traveled to the Loess Hills Lavender Farm, the tour guide, Judy Ehlers with LHHA, told the group all about the hills, plants, and wildlife. Everyone learned something new about our unique and beautiful Loess Hills.
Once they arrived at the Lavender Farm, they were served a delicious and plentiful lunch. Everyone prepared a jar of lavender bath salts after eating. They also found treasures and healing lavender items in the gift shop.
The tour then headed for Sioux City to visit Trinity Heights, where they had the opportunity to view a 22 foot long, life-size, wood sculpture of the Last Supper and stroll the garden pathways.
The last destination was LeMars. The group’s bus driver lives there, so, he told the group a few things about the town and the Blue Bunny ice cream factory as they approached the town. Did you know the name LeMars is a combination of the first letter of the first name of six women?
The group enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner at the Browns Event Center before walking across the street to the Browns Century Theater for the “Loony Lutherans” show. Three loony ladies kept everyone laughing throughout their show. Four of the tour’s guests were chosen to help with the antics, and another guest won a door prize.
