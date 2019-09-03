Kids and adults, please come to the library to help build the tallest LEGO tower. Be on the lookout for a new challenge at the Fisher-Whiting Library in Mapleton. Libraries and LEGOs seem to go hand in hand.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 3, library staff will be introducing the ultimate LEGO Challenge. The challenge will be open to ALL ages and will be ongoing for the entire month of September.
One LEGO piece can be earned for each item that is checked out to you and will highlight your building skills. The goal will be to see how high a tower (or building) can be constructed in that amount of time.
