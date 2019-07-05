The following local students earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring semester at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake:
• Shayla Brown, of Mapleton.
• Dillon Hinrickson, of Smithland.
• Cara Kastner, of Schleswig.
Students named to the BVU Dean’s List must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the spring semester, based on a 4.0 grade point system, and must have taken at least 12 hours of coursework.
