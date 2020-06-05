The 19th Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., was originally scheduled to leave Fort Dodge on the morning of Saturday, May 9. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the trip has been rescheduled to Aug. 22. All veterans who were scheduled to go on the May 9 flight will be invited to go on the Aug. 22 flight.
Loren Strait of Charter Oak received a phone call saying the trip had been rescheduled. He was a little disappointed that the trip was postponed.
“It didn’t surprise me,” Strait said.
There were about 10-12 veterans from the Crawford County area scheduled to go on the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight this year. Crawford County is at the far southwest corner of the area in which the Honor Flight covers. Roughly 160 veterans from every branch service go on the trip. Veterans on the flight don’t have to pay anything to go on this special trip. Money raised for the flight comes from donations from a 14 to 16 county area.
The Charter Oak-Ute student council donated $722.49 to the Brushy Creek Honor Flight in February. Strait got to be a part of the presentation and explained to the students about his service in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
Strait originally heard about the Brushy Creek Honor Flight in 2019 at the Crawford County Fair.
“People tell me it’s one of the greatest trips they’ve ever taken.” he said.
After filling out an application for the flight, he got a letter in the mail earlier this year saying he was accepted and got to go on the Honor Flight.
Strait plans on going on the trip in August. He is looking forward to seeing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“I’ve never seen that wall,” he said.
This was his era, and he knows some of the soldiers who went to Vietnam and didn’t come home.
