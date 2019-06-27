Briar Cliff University in Sioux City hosted its 88th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, at the Newman Flanagan Center on Briar Cliff’s campus.
The ceremony honored the University’s 2019 candidates for undergraduate, master’s, and doctorate degrees.
During the commencement ceremony, Briar Cliff University President Rachelle L. Karstens conferred degrees to 279 candidates.
The 2019 graduates included Karly Jo Treiber of Danbury, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
