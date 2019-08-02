Brent’s Trail, a new, eight-mile hiking trail in Harrison County’s Loess Hills, had its Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 8.
The event started with a welcome and trail dedication coordinated by Loess Hills State Forest Area Forester Jeff Seago and Harrison County Conservation Board director Scott Nelson at Murray Hill Scenic Overlook. Organizers estimated 160 people attended the dedication ceremony.
From Murray Hill, conservation staff and volunteers led groups of hikers southward on the new trail into the Loess Hills State Forest. Some hikers chose to hike half of Brent’s Trail, ending at 138th Trail, and getting a shuttle back to the starting point. About 60 people completed the full route, ending at Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area.
Brent’s Trail is an eight-mile hiking trail connecting three public conservation areas – Murray Hill Scenic Overlook, Loess Hills State Forest, and Gleason-Hubel Wildlife Area. The trail is named after longtime state forester Brent Olson.
Brent’s Trail is a partnership between Harrison County Conservation Board and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Other partners and supporters include Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park, Loess Hills Missouri River Region, Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development, and Loess Hills Alliance.
Trailhead kiosks and trail markers were funded with a grant from Harrison County Community Foundation.
The trail is now open to the public daily year-round. Hikers should note that this is a rugged hike on dirt and grass surfaces. Water and restrooms are not available, so hikers should come prepared for a true backcountry experience unlike anything else in Iowa. The route is marked with metal oak leaf signs.
More information is available at goldenhillsrcd.org/brentstrail. Contact Loess Hills State Forest Area Forester Jeff Seago (712-456-2924) or Harrison County Conservation Board Director Scott Nelson (712-647-2785) with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.