Not very many fair queens get the option to be re-crowned a second time. Cameron Brenner was crowned 2019 Monona County Fair Queen during last year’s opening ceremony. After the fair queen contest was canceled this year, Brenner had the unique opportunity to be re-crowned fair queen in 2020.
Monona County Fair Queen Superintendent Sharyl Bruning visited with Brenner and asked her if she would be willing to serve for another year.
“It is still an honor to be able to do this since it’s never been done in history before (two-time fair queen),” Brenner said.
Brenner was crowned again in a little ceremony on Monday, July 13, with her family, fair board Vice President Curtis Sturgill, and Bruning on a Facebook Live event.
“This year’s experience, being crowned fair queen, wasn’t quite the same,” Brenner added.
Bruning also asked last year’s first runner-up, Taylor Erlandson, and Miss Congeniality, Zoe Jessen, if they would also be willing to serve another year. They, along with the Little Princess court all graciously accepted.
“Cameron, as well as the other two teens on the court, were just great this year – patient, giving, and understanding,” Bruning said.
Initially, Bruning was expecting to hold the annual queen contest like normal, then the Iowa State Fair was canceled.
“With that news, it was time to take another look at things,” Bruning said.
She began contacting other county fair queen superintendents in West Central Iowa to see what their plans were. Most had already decided to cancel their contest and a few were going to move ahead with their contests.
With this incredibly unusual year, Bruning said, she still wanted to allow the girls to have an opportunity, so she continued to accept applications through the deadline.
After the deadline, she contacted those that had applied to be sure they understood that the duties of the new court would be greatly reduced and they were in agreement.
Then regional softball games were set for Wednesday, July 15, the same night as the fair’s opening ceremonies. This proved to be a direct conflict for some.
“In the end, with the conflicts, the severely reduced duties at the fair, and no opportunity to move onto the Iowa State Fair, I decided to cancel the contest,” Bruning said. This is her 13th year as Monona County Fair Queen Superintendent.
Brenner said she was glad they decided not to have a fair queen contest this year, as the new queen wouldn’t have gotten to enjoy the whole experience like representing Monona County at the Iowa State Fair or handing out the ribbons and trophies to the youth exhibitors.
“I didn’t think it was fair to whoever decided to go for queen that they wouldn’t have that same experience,” Brenner said.
After canceling the 2020 fair queen contest, Bruning began thinking of how to proceed. Some of the counties who had canceled their contest planned to ask their 2019 queen to serve again. Bruning watched Ida County do a Facebook live event re-crowning their queen. She loved the idea and chose to copy it.
Bruning received this year’s crown and sash in May because when the county registered for the state fair queen contest and paid the fee, they were automatically sent a crown and sash from the state.
“The sash is dated 2020, so it was perfect to use for our re-crowning,” Bruning added.
Brenner said being the 2020 Fair Queen certainly wasn’t like the previous year as she didn’t have as many duties. She was still able to attend the grandstand events, ride in the parade, and got to do her interview with KTIV, but she wasn’t able to handout ribbons and trophies, which was one of her favorite parts.
“I was disappointed we didn’t get to pass out ribbons, but I understand why we couldn’t,” Brenner said. She knows how much work the exhibitors put into working with their animals.
She is a huge advocate for the youth.
“I love spending time with the youth and interacting with them and talking to the kids that are showing,” Brenner said.
When she was a kid, her favorite part of the fair was seeing the crowning of the new Little Princess and Fair Queen.
Burning said, “The contest is a fun experience, allowing girls to come together to get more acquainted, gain more interview experience, and hopefully leave with a new friend or two.”
Looking at the 2021 Monona County Fair, Bruning hopes there will be lot of queen contestants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.