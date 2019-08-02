Boys and Girls state
Buy Now

Boys Staters Landon Mohr and Mitchell Weed and Girl Stater Ellen Mallory, all from Charter Oak, recently attended Boys State and Girls State this year. They were sponsored by the American Legion Post #66, Bank Iowa, and United Bank of Iowa. A potluck supper was held on June 24, hosted by the American Legion Post #66 of Charter Oak and the sponsors. About 35 people were present to hear the three talk about their experience at Boys State and Girls State. Pictured are Derek Meyer, Commander; Landon Mohr; Mitchell Weed; Ellen Mallory; Chris Dale; Marla Keating; and June Neddermeyer, Auxiliary President.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.