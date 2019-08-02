Boys Staters Landon Mohr and Mitchell Weed and Girl Stater Ellen Mallory, all from Charter Oak, recently attended Boys State and Girls State this year. They were sponsored by the American Legion Post #66, Bank Iowa, and United Bank of Iowa. A potluck supper was held on June 24, hosted by the American Legion Post #66 of Charter Oak and the sponsors. About 35 people were present to hear the three talk about their experience at Boys State and Girls State. Pictured are Derek Meyer, Commander; Landon Mohr; Mitchell Weed; Ellen Mallory; Chris Dale; Marla Keating; and June Neddermeyer, Auxiliary President.
