Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.