Every two seconds, someone in the country needs blood to survive. You can make sure they get it by donating with LifeServe Blood Center.
A whole blood donation only takes up to an hour and can save three lives in your community. Make that lifesaving gift at a local blood drive geared toward giving back to your hometown!
Upcoming area blood drives:
• Charter Oak Community Blood Drive – Monday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Charter Oak-Library, 453 Railroad St.
• Ute Community Blood Drive – Monday, Aug. 5, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Senior Center Main Entrance, 107 E Main St.
• Denison Community Blood Drive – Monday, Aug. 12, noon to 5 p.m., Crawford County Memorial Hospital - Room B, 100 Medical Parkway.
• Moorhead Community Blood Drive, Monday, Aug. 12, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Moorhead Community Center, 100 Oak St.
• Mapleton Community Blood Drive – Monday, Aug. 12, 2-5:10 p.m., Mapleton Community Center, City Hall.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.
