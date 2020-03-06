Local blood donors are urged to schedule an appointment to save lives with LifeServe Blood Center to help make up for blood donation appointments cancelled due to the ongoing flu season.
To ensure the safety of the blood supply, LifeServe and the FDA require that blood donors be feeling well and healthy on the day of their donation. Blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and weigh at least 120 pounds.
Help boost the blood supply! Please schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive in your area:
• Denison Community Blood Drive; Monday, March 9, noon to 5 p.m.; Crawford County Memorial Hospital - Room B, 100 Medical Parkway.
• Onawa Community Blood Drive; Friday, March 6, 12:30-5:15 p.m.; Burgess Health Center, 1600 Diamond St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
