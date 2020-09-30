COVID-19 precautions in place
LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.
Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate.
Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Join LifeServe Blood Center at a community blood drive in your area this month:
• Moorhead Community Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 12, from 1:30-4:45 p.m., at Moorhead Community Center, 100 Oak St.
• Mapleton Community Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Mapleton Community Center, 511 Main St.
• Denison Community Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m., at Crawford County Memorial Hospital, 100 Medical Parkway.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
