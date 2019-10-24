There were a number of activities at MVAOCOU High School last week to raises awareness for breast cancer. The volleyball team wore pink uniforms, the football players wore pink socks, and the student council sold pink t-shirts. The student council held a pumpkin-decorating contest in the mentor groups. The pumpkins were placed on a silent auction at the football games. The week’s activities concluded with a Blind Volleyball Tournament. The net and the area below were covered so players couldn’t see what was going on on the other side of the net until the ball came over. From all of the activities, the Student Council raised $811.05 that will go to the Check the Girls Foundation.
