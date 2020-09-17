On Aug. 21, Blake Paulsen of Mapleton, joined Buena Vista University’s largest freshmen class in seven years in the Convocation celebration.
More than 250 freshmen and transfer students were welcomed by returning BVU students, staff members, and coaches who donned masks and handed out water in a streamlined move-in process on the first day of Welcome Week on campus.
Each member of the incoming class visited with BVU Interim President Dr. Brian Lenzmeier and his wife, Betsy, before proceeding through the University’s famous Victory Arch, a Beavers tradition for decades. The next time each student will pass through the Victory Arch is on their graduation day as the class proceeds toward its Commencement ceremony.
