Come get a “bird’s eye” view of our fine-feathered friends and join volunteers for a live songbird banding at Hitchcock Nature Center.
Volunteers will be banding songbirds at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. All ages are welcome to attend this live demonstration.
This event is free with paid admission to the park or a current annual park permit. Purchase a vehicle daily entrance pass with exact change or check at the front gate the day of the event or purchase an annual membership for full year of park access.
There is no additional fee to attend this program; free-will donations are encouraged and will support continued programming opportunities in Pottawattamie County.
This event is not pet friendly; please leave your dogs at home. Service animals are always welcome. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. Weather permitting.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
