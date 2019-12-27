Beef Quality Assurance Transportation certification will be required for commercial beef haulers and producers who deliver fed-cattle directly to most major packing plants beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
This program plays a critical role in the health and welfare of cattle, according to Iowa State University extension beef specialist Erika Lundy.
“This BQAT program is focused on sharing best management practices for cattle handling guidelines, weather considerations, and driver safety, “ she said. “It also includes information on developing biosecurity and emergency action plans.”
One such BQAT certification workshop will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Iowa State Armstrong Research Farm/Wallace Learning Center, located at 53020 Hitchcock Ave., Lewis.
The event, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m., is free through the sponsorship of Iowa Premium, a National Beef Company. For more information, see the program flyer online at www.iowabeefcenter.org/events/BQATLewis1219flyer.pdf.
For questions or to RSVP, contact Lundy by email at ellundy@iastate.edu or call the Adair County Extension Office at 641-743-8412. RSVPs are strongly encouraged; walk-ins are welcome.
Those who are unable to attend this workshop may wish to take the certification online at www.bqa.org. You also can check the Iowa BQA website, www.iabeef.org/cattlemens-corner/iowa-bqa, for additional trainings in your area.
