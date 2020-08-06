BQA opportunity will be held in Ames
A Beef Quality Assurance training session will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Rd. in Ames.
The in-person session will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and is sponsored and provided by Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University, the Iowa Beef Industry Council, and the Minnesota Beef Council.
Erika Lundy, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Allison VanDerWal, Minnesota BQA coordinator, will lead the session.
Lundy said participant health and safety is the priority, and current federal, state, local, and university COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
“Participants are strongly encouraged to wear a cloth face covering when in the presence of others and unable to maintain a six-foot physical distance,” Lundy said. “There is no cost to attend this session; however, registration is required to help us plan for necessary space and other requirements.”
To register, contact Iowa Beef Center before Tuesday, Aug. 11m by email at beefcenter@iastate.edu or call 515-294-BEEF (2333). In both methods, provide the name, address, phone number, and email of each person who will attend.
To learn more about the Iowa BQA Program and other upcoming certification trainings, visit www.iabeef.org. Online BQA and BQAT certification also is available at no charge at www.bqa.org.
For more information about IBC, visit www.iowabeefcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.