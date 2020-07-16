With the hot temperatures this past week, people have been jumping into the Mapleton pool to cool off.
A couple of months ago, people didn’t know if they would have the opportunity to enjoy the summer at the pool as they waited for Governor Kim Reynolds’s proclamation.
The governor allowed swimming pools to open only for the purpose of swimming lessons and lap swimming on May 20.
Mapleton filled its pool back on May 25. It took five days to fill the pool. It then took another seven days before they could take water samples, and another two-three days for testing to come back from the state labs.
The governor announced during her proclamation on June 10 that pools could open. The Mapleton Swimming Pool was ready and opened for the summer on June 12.
“We felt it was important to open to give families and kids an activity and to give them some sort of normalcy,” the pool said in a post on their Facebook page on May 20.
The pool has taken lots of extra precautionary measures this summer to keep everyone safe.
Numbers at the pool vary each day with between 30 to 70 people, said pool manager Laurie Streck.
“It comes in waves, so we are never overwhelmed,” Streck said. “Everybody spreads out really nice.”
There have been many of out-of-town people visiting the pool this summer. Streck said they have come from Odebolt to Arthur to Anthon to Onawa and even North Sioux City. A daily log is kept at the front counter when people come in.
Everything from the lounge chairs to tables to the door handles and pool ladders are being wiped down with disinfectant all the time. There are signs around the pool to remind people of social distancing, and hand sanitizer is available in multiple locations.
Streck added the Mapleton pool is lucky to have a large pool deck where people can spread out.
Due to the restrictions around the coronavirus, the Mapleton Swimming Pool wasn’t able to have public swimming lessons this year. It was not possible to have public lessons with that many kids from different families together and meet CDC guidelines.
The pool has offered private lessons. About 115 kids have signed up for private lessons. Not only have kids from the MVAO area signed up for lessons, but kids from Onawa, Sloan, Hornick, Smithland, Charter Oak, and more have as well. Streck said that not very many pools in the area are offering swimming lessons this summer.
The Mapleton Swimming Pool has received a number of updates and new additions this summer.
One of their biggest updates was a new pump and motor for the slide that was installed. The old pump and motor was about 20 years old and was rebuilt many times.
A new garage door was installed to replace the old sliding doors in the pool house. The windows in the door are plexiglass.
Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club got a Monona County Community Partners Grant to purchase two new tables with umbrellas and benches for the swimming pool. The grant was in the amount of $3,082.
Streck added that the addition of these new tables and benches came at a perfect time as they have allowed people to spread out more.
The pool was also awarded $1,000 grant from ICAP and was designated for safety equipment. The grant money was used to purchase new lifeguard tubes and lifejackets for little kids.
Next on the list of things to replace or repair at the pool is a new pool heater.
The pool is a big attraction during the summer as it brings in kids and families to town. When they come to the pool, they might stop for dinner, fill up their vehicles with gas, or pick something up at the grocery store or a downtown business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.