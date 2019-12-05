The BASIC Fund, Inc will be sponsoring a Memorial Tree of Lights during the Christmas season.
Contributions may be made in memory of your family members or loved ones at Bank Iowa or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig. A list of those memorials will be published in the Denison Bulletin and The Mapleton Press.
Your loved ones name will be listed for a $5 donation, and for every $50 collected, a light will be lit on the Tree of Lights which will be located in front of the Post Office in Schleswig. There is a beautiful tree for the event this year.
The contributions will be made part of the endowment fund, which will provide income for civic projects in the Schleswig community. It is a gift that will continue to give.
