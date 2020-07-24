Scott Brus retires after 35-year career with Bank Iowa
Bank Iowa announced on July 7 that Chad Leighty has been promoted to regional president of the Denison region of Bank Iowa. He succeeds Scott Brus, who retired after a 35-year career with Bank Iowa.
“We thank Scott for his contributions to Bank Iowa over the years and wish him a long and happy retirement,” said Jim Plagge, CEO of Bank Iowa. “We are excited to welcome Chad into his new role, leading our teams in Denison, Manilla, Charter Oak, and Schleswig.”
A 1999 graduate from South Dakota State University, Leighty earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with an emphasis in economics. Prior to joining Bank Iowa, Leighty served as market president for Peoples Trust and Savings Bank for four years and later served as branch manager and lender for Iowa Savings Bank for two years.
Leighty joined Bank Iowa in 2019 as regional senior lender. Through his role, he has led the recruitment and development of a talented lending team. Under his direction, the region plans to grow the bank’s footprint by looking for new opportunities to serve and reach the surrounding communities.
